West Asia Conflict Hits Coimbatore Mango Exports, Prices Crash Amid Supply Gluts

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, April 11 (IANS) The ongoing tensions in West Asia have severely disrupted mango exports from Coimbatore, leaving traders grappling with heavy losses during what is typically called the peak export season.

The impact has been most visible at the Ukkadam mango market, one of the region's primary trading hubs, where export volumes have dropped sharply due to disruptions in international air connectivity. At the start of the season, exporters usually ship more than 60 tonnes of mangoes daily to Gulf countries. However, current export volumes have plunged to below five tonnes per day.

The slowdown has been attributed to prolonged disruptions in cargo flights to key destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, significantly affecting the movement of perishable goods.

The collapse in exports has triggered a steep fall in mango prices across varieties. Alphonso mangoes, which were previously sold at around Rs 300 per kg, are now priced at nearly Rs 150. Banganapalli varieties have seen prices drop from Rs 120-Rs 150 per kg to Rs 50–Rs 70, while Senthuram (Sindhura) mangoes have declined from Rs 150–Rs 170 to Rs 60–Rs 80.

Imam Pasand varieties have also witnessed a sharp fall, from Rs 200–Rs 240 per kg to Rs 100–Rs 130.

Meanwhile, Totapuri mangoes, widely used in processing industries, have fallen drastically to Rs 15–Rs 25 per kg.

With export channels disrupted, a large volume of unsold mangoes has flooded the domestic market, creating a supply glut and further depressing prices. The perishability of mangoes has compounded the problem, as delays in transportation often lead to spoilage and financial losses.

The situation has been worsened by a delayed start to the mango season this year, reducing the window available for profitable sales. Traditionally, the season runs from March to July and sees strong export demand, particularly ahead of Ramzan, when Gulf markets import large quantities.

However, this year, demand has remained subdued due to logistical constraints. There has been some temporary relief in the domestic market, driven by festive demand during Chithirai Kani, Tamil New Year and Vishu, with around 150 tonnes sold in recent days.

Despite this, traders continue to face mounting losses, as local sales remain insufficient to compensate for the sharp decline in export revenue.