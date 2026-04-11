Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Offers New Roadmap For 2-Wheeler Owners, Cab Aggregators, Car Buyers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) As the Delhi government rolled out the draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 (2026–2030) on Saturday, it offered a mix of financial benefits, tax waivers and phased restrictions aimed at accelerating the shift to cleaner mobility in the national capital.

Issued by the Transport Department's EV Cell, the draft has been opened for public consultation for 30 days and is aimed at tackling Delhi's persistent air pollution while boosting electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The draft lays out strict timelines for transitioning to electric mobility.

The government has proposed a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles until March 31, 2030. While electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh will enjoy full waivers, strong hybrid vehicles will get a 50 per cent concession, and EVs priced above Rs 30 lakh will not be eligible for tax benefits.

Registration of new petrol-powered two-wheelers, which account for nearly 67 per cent of Delhi's vehicle population, will be banned from April 1, 2028.

It also stated that electric three-wheelers will become mandatory from January 1, 2027, while aggregators and commercial operators will not be allowed to add new petrol or diesel two-wheelers and light goods vehicles (up to 3.5 tonnes) to their fleets from January 1, 2026.

In terms of incentives, the policy proposes time-bound benefits to encourage early adoption, with support reducing over three years.

For electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh, buyers can avail incentives of Rs 10,000 per kWh (capped at Rs 30,000) in the first year, declining to Rs 6,600 per kWh (up to Rs 20,000) in the second year and Rs 3,300 per kWh (up to Rs 10,000) in the third year.

Electric three-wheelers will receive incentives of Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 40,000 in the second year and Rs 30,000 in the third year.

For electric light commercial vehicles (N1 category), incentives start at Rs 1 lakh in the first year, reducing to Rs 75,000 in the second and Rs 50,000 in the third year.

For electric cars, buyers of vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) will be eligible for a scrappage-linked incentive if they scrap older BS-IV or earlier vehicles registered in Delhi within six months.

The benefit will be available to the first one lakh applicants. Similar incentives will apply to buyers of electric N1 goods vehicles replacing older polluting vehicles.

Additionally, scrappage incentives of Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers and Rs 50,000 for N1 goods vehicles have been proposed for replacing older BS-IV or earlier vehicles.

According to officials, incentives will be disbursed through direct bank transfer upon online claims, in line with guidelines under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.