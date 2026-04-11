Magnitude 3.3 Quake Hits Caspian Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on the morning of April 11, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center.

The Center noted that the tremor, detected at 07:47 local time (GMT+4), measured a magnitude of 3.3. Seismologists said that the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 32 kilometers beneath the seabed, indicating a relatively deep seismic event.

Experts noted that earthquakes of this magnitude are generally considered minor and are unlikely to cause damage or be felt strongly by populations along the coast. No reports of injuries or structural damage have been received so far.

The Caspian Sea region is known for its occasional seismic activity due to complex geological structures and tectonic movements beneath the seabed. While most of these tremors pass unnoticed, monitoring agencies continue to track them closely to assess any potential risks.

The Republican Seismic Survey Center stated that the situation remains stable and under observation. Specialists emphasized the importance of continued seismic monitoring in the region to better understand underground processes and ensure timely public awareness in case of stronger events.