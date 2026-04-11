FC Goa Beat Odisha FC 3-1 Goan Goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj Debuts

FC Goa delivered a strong second-half performance to secure a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Friday evening. The game marked a special milestone for the Gaurs as local Goan and FC Goa academy goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj made his debut for the club. The shot-stopper looked composed throughout the contest, putting in a confident display between the sticks, according to a press release.

The first half saw both sides battle for control, with FC Goa enjoying the better share of possession but unable to find the breakthrough. Odisha FC remained compact defensively, ensuring the teams went into the break level.

Gaurs' Second-Half Blitz Secures Win

The Gaurs, however, came out with renewed intensity in the second half and made their dominance count. The breakthrough arrived in the 62nd minute when Dejan finished clinically after a well-worked move, with Ayush providing the assist to open the scoring.

FC Goa continued to push forward and doubled their advantage in the 81st minute when Pol produced a moment of brilliance, finding the back of the net with a stunning free-kick from distance.

Deep into stoppage time, FC Goa were awarded a penalty after Abdul Rabeeh was brought down inside the box. Brison stepped up and calmly converted in the 90+4th minute to seemingly put the result beyond doubt. Odisha FC, however, managed to pull one back late in the game, scoring in the 90+7th minute. Despite the late goal, FC Goa remained in control and saw out the final moments to secure all three points.

Ayush was deservedly named the Man of the Match, capping off an impressive display with a crucial assist and a strong all-round performance.

FC Goa's composed showing, particularly in the second half, ensured a well-earned victory, highlighted by a memorable debut for Bob Jackson Raj and a clinical attacking display. (ANI)

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