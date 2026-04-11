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Israel Says It Conducts Tens of Thousands of Airstrikes in Iran Campaign
(MENAFN) Israel says its military carried out more than 10,800 airstrikes against Iran during the recent war that began in late February alongside the United States, according to reports Friday.
The Israeli army stated that operations continued until a temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 between Washington and Tehran, describing a sustained air campaign lasting about 40 days. It claimed that thousands of strategic and military targets inside Iran were hit, with multiple fighter jets operating simultaneously during the strikes.
According to the military account, more than 18,000 munitions were used, a figure it said was significantly higher than in a previous short campaign last year. The claims have not been independently verified.
The escalation follows earlier hostilities after joint US-Israeli actions against Iran, after which Tehran reportedly launched drone and missile strikes across several regional countries and disrupted maritime activity in key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts have since emerged, with Pakistan working alongside countries including Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to help broker a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Under the agreement, the parties are expected to meet in Islamabad for further talks aimed at reaching a more lasting settlement.
The Israeli army stated that operations continued until a temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 between Washington and Tehran, describing a sustained air campaign lasting about 40 days. It claimed that thousands of strategic and military targets inside Iran were hit, with multiple fighter jets operating simultaneously during the strikes.
According to the military account, more than 18,000 munitions were used, a figure it said was significantly higher than in a previous short campaign last year. The claims have not been independently verified.
The escalation follows earlier hostilities after joint US-Israeli actions against Iran, after which Tehran reportedly launched drone and missile strikes across several regional countries and disrupted maritime activity in key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts have since emerged, with Pakistan working alongside countries including Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to help broker a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Under the agreement, the parties are expected to meet in Islamabad for further talks aimed at reaching a more lasting settlement.
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