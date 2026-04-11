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EU, Asian Leaders Call for Negotiated Settlement as US–Iran Talks Approach
(MENAFN) Leaders from multiple European and Asian countries have called for a “substantive negotiated settlement” to end the ongoing Middle East conflict, as senior officials from the United States and Iran prepare for high-level discussions in Pakistan.
In a joint statement, leaders from countries including France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, as well as partners such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan, alongside the heads of the European Commission and European Council, expressed support for the temporary truce.
The statement thanked Pakistan and other mediators for facilitating the agreement and stressed that diplomatic efforts must now focus on securing a rapid and durable end to the conflict through comprehensive negotiations.
The signatories also emphasized the need to protect civilians in Iran and maintain regional stability, warning that a failure to reach an agreement could heighten risks to global energy supplies and economic security.
They urged all parties to build on the ceasefire and move quickly toward a long-term political settlement.
In a joint statement, leaders from countries including France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, as well as partners such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan, alongside the heads of the European Commission and European Council, expressed support for the temporary truce.
The statement thanked Pakistan and other mediators for facilitating the agreement and stressed that diplomatic efforts must now focus on securing a rapid and durable end to the conflict through comprehensive negotiations.
The signatories also emphasized the need to protect civilians in Iran and maintain regional stability, warning that a failure to reach an agreement could heighten risks to global energy supplies and economic security.
They urged all parties to build on the ceasefire and move quickly toward a long-term political settlement.
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