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Northern Israel Sees Sirens After Rocket, Drone Attacks From Lebanon
(MENAFN) Sirens activate across northern Israel following rocket and drone attacks launched from Lebanon, according to reports early Saturday.
Alerts are reported in several areas, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and Acre, as cross-border attacks intensify, with Israeli forces also continuing operations in Lebanon, according to media accounts.
Earlier on Friday, Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said rockets fired by Hezbollah struck parts of Kiryat Shmona. Officials said warning sirens did not activate during that incident.
The service reported that one rocket impact caused a fire in a building, which was later extinguished by emergency crews, while another structure also sustained damage.
Authorities confirmed that no deaths or injuries were reported in the latest strikes, despite property damage and continued escalation along the border area.
Alerts are reported in several areas, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and Acre, as cross-border attacks intensify, with Israeli forces also continuing operations in Lebanon, according to media accounts.
Earlier on Friday, Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said rockets fired by Hezbollah struck parts of Kiryat Shmona. Officials said warning sirens did not activate during that incident.
The service reported that one rocket impact caused a fire in a building, which was later extinguished by emergency crews, while another structure also sustained damage.
Authorities confirmed that no deaths or injuries were reported in the latest strikes, despite property damage and continued escalation along the border area.
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