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Mercedes-Benz Q1 Sales Drop 6 Percent
(MENAFN) German automaker Mercedes-Benz Group announced on Thursday that its vehicle sales declined by 6% year-on-year in the first quarter, pressured by softer demand in China and an ongoing model transition cycle.
The company recorded total deliveries of 499,700 vehicles between January and March, compared with the same period a year earlier. Sales in its main Mercedes-Benz Cars division also decreased by 6%, reaching 419,400 units.
China, the world’s largest automotive market, remained the most challenging region for the company. Deliveries in the country fell by 27% to 111,600 units, as weak consumer demand and strong competition continued to impact performance.
The company stated that 2026 is a “transition year” for its China operations, as generational updates to key models and the discontinuation of certain existing vehicles continue to affect results. When excluding China, global sales increased by 5%.
In the United States, sales rose by 20% to 81,100 units, despite higher import tariffs, supported by strong demand for premium and top-tier models. Meanwhile, in Europe, sales grew by 7% to over 158,000 units, while electric vehicle sales surged by 34%, driven by the introduction of new models.
The company recorded total deliveries of 499,700 vehicles between January and March, compared with the same period a year earlier. Sales in its main Mercedes-Benz Cars division also decreased by 6%, reaching 419,400 units.
China, the world’s largest automotive market, remained the most challenging region for the company. Deliveries in the country fell by 27% to 111,600 units, as weak consumer demand and strong competition continued to impact performance.
The company stated that 2026 is a “transition year” for its China operations, as generational updates to key models and the discontinuation of certain existing vehicles continue to affect results. When excluding China, global sales increased by 5%.
In the United States, sales rose by 20% to 81,100 units, despite higher import tariffs, supported by strong demand for premium and top-tier models. Meanwhile, in Europe, sales grew by 7% to over 158,000 units, while electric vehicle sales surged by 34%, driven by the introduction of new models.
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