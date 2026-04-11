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US, Iranian Delegations Are Set for Talks in Pakistan Led by JD Vance
(MENAFN) Pakistan prepares to host a high-level meeting between delegations from the United States and Iran aimed at advancing direct discussions on ending the regional conflict, according to reports Saturday.
The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, who departed Washington on Air Force Two. The team reportedly includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The Iranian delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other senior officials already present in Islamabad.
Senior Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, military chief General Asim Munir, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, are reported to have received the Iranian delegation upon arrival.
Observers described the meeting as one of the most significant direct engagements between US and Iranian officials in decades, with analysts noting the unusually large size of the Iranian delegation and the possibility of direct contact between senior figures on both sides.
The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, who departed Washington on Air Force Two. The team reportedly includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The Iranian delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other senior officials already present in Islamabad.
Senior Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, military chief General Asim Munir, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, are reported to have received the Iranian delegation upon arrival.
Observers described the meeting as one of the most significant direct engagements between US and Iranian officials in decades, with analysts noting the unusually large size of the Iranian delegation and the possibility of direct contact between senior figures on both sides.
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