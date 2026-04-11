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Inflation in Denmark Climbs to 1.2 Percent
(MENAFN) Denmark’s yearly inflation rate increased to 1.2% in March, rising from 0.7% in February. The growth in consumer prices was mainly influenced by higher transportation expenses, especially elevated fuel prices, according to official figures issued on Friday by Denmark Statistics.
The overall rise in the consumer price index was largely linked to the transport sector, where increasing fuel costs played a key role in pushing inflation above the previous month’s level.
Core inflation—which does not include energy and unprocessed food—slightly decreased to 1.7% year-on-year in March, compared with 1.8% in February.
On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index showed no change between February and March. Price increases in fuel, clothing, and hotel stays added upward pressure of 0.44 percentage points, while decreases in package holidays, holiday rentals, and electricity partially balanced this rise, subtracting 0.38 percentage points.
Denmark’s inflation rate aligned to EU standards stood at 1% in March. Although full EU-wide figures for March have not yet been published, Denmark recorded the lowest harmonized inflation rate in the European Union in February at 0.5%, followed by the Greek Cypriot Administration and the Czech Republic.
The overall rise in the consumer price index was largely linked to the transport sector, where increasing fuel costs played a key role in pushing inflation above the previous month’s level.
Core inflation—which does not include energy and unprocessed food—slightly decreased to 1.7% year-on-year in March, compared with 1.8% in February.
On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index showed no change between February and March. Price increases in fuel, clothing, and hotel stays added upward pressure of 0.44 percentage points, while decreases in package holidays, holiday rentals, and electricity partially balanced this rise, subtracting 0.38 percentage points.
Denmark’s inflation rate aligned to EU standards stood at 1% in March. Although full EU-wide figures for March have not yet been published, Denmark recorded the lowest harmonized inflation rate in the European Union in February at 0.5%, followed by the Greek Cypriot Administration and the Czech Republic.
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