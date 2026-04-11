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Iran Delegates Land in Islamabad for U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian delegation touched down in Islamabad Saturday to prepare for pivotal negotiations with the United States, Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed in an official statement.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf led the Iranian contingent, which notably also included Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi — signaling Tehran's intent to engage at the highest diplomatic level.
The delegation received a full ceremonial welcome upon arrival, met by a who's who of Pakistan's senior leadership. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar headed the reception party, joined by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi — an unusually robust turnout reflecting the weight Islamabad has placed on its role as host.
Foreign Minister Dar used the occasion to strike a cautiously optimistic tone, expressing hope that both parties would engage constructively. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to continue serving as a facilitator in pursuit of what he described as a lasting and durable resolution to the conflict.
The arrivals set the stage for what could prove to be a defining moment in U.S.-Iran relations, with formal talks between the two sides expected to get underway later Saturday.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf led the Iranian contingent, which notably also included Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi — signaling Tehran's intent to engage at the highest diplomatic level.
The delegation received a full ceremonial welcome upon arrival, met by a who's who of Pakistan's senior leadership. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar headed the reception party, joined by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi — an unusually robust turnout reflecting the weight Islamabad has placed on its role as host.
Foreign Minister Dar used the occasion to strike a cautiously optimistic tone, expressing hope that both parties would engage constructively. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to continue serving as a facilitator in pursuit of what he described as a lasting and durable resolution to the conflict.
The arrivals set the stage for what could prove to be a defining moment in U.S.-Iran relations, with formal talks between the two sides expected to get underway later Saturday.
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