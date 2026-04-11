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Russia Calls for Restraint as Talks Between U.S., Iran Loom
(MENAFN) Moscow on Friday called on all parties heading into this weekend's U.S.-Iran negotiations to exercise responsibility and refrain from any moves that could sabotage a fragile opening for peace.
In a formal statement, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a genuine opportunity had emerged to defuse tensions across the Persian Gulf, noting that the international community broadly supports the diplomatic process and anticipates meaningful progress from the talks — set to unfold in Islamabad under Pakistani mediation.
The ministry leveled pointed warnings at forces it accused of obstructing peace, taking particular aim at those it said had unleashed aggression against Iran and subsequently blamed Tehran for disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a barely veiled reference to Washington and Tel Aviv.
Moscow further urged that the talks prioritize addressing the underlying causes of the conflict, explicitly calling for an end to the war initiated by the United States and Israel, as well as an immediate cessation of hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border and a halt to ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon.
The statement arrived as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Friday that delegations from both Washington and Tehran would convene Saturday in a bid to chart a peaceful path forward in the Middle East.
With major powers now openly staking out positions ahead of the talks, the pressure on negotiators in Islamabad is mounting by the hour.
In a formal statement, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a genuine opportunity had emerged to defuse tensions across the Persian Gulf, noting that the international community broadly supports the diplomatic process and anticipates meaningful progress from the talks — set to unfold in Islamabad under Pakistani mediation.
The ministry leveled pointed warnings at forces it accused of obstructing peace, taking particular aim at those it said had unleashed aggression against Iran and subsequently blamed Tehran for disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a barely veiled reference to Washington and Tel Aviv.
Moscow further urged that the talks prioritize addressing the underlying causes of the conflict, explicitly calling for an end to the war initiated by the United States and Israel, as well as an immediate cessation of hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border and a halt to ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon.
The statement arrived as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Friday that delegations from both Washington and Tehran would convene Saturday in a bid to chart a peaceful path forward in the Middle East.
With major powers now openly staking out positions ahead of the talks, the pressure on negotiators in Islamabad is mounting by the hour.
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