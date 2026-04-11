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Vatican Rejects Claim of Tense Meeting With US Official
(MENAFN) Vatican City has denied media reports alleging that a January meeting between a senior US defense official and a Vatican representative became confrontational over remarks made by Pope Leo XIV.
In an official statement, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni dismissed the report as inaccurate.
The disputed account had suggested that Elbridge Colby, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, met behind closed doors with Vatican envoy Christophe Pierre shortly after a global address by the pope, during which concerns were allegedly raised over criticism of US military policy.
According to that version of events, the US official emphasized Washington’s global military capabilities and reportedly encouraged closer alignment between the Catholic Church and US strategic priorities, with historical references also mentioned during the discussion.
However, the Vatican clarified that such descriptions do not reflect what occurred. Bruni said he had spoken directly with Pierre, who characterized the meeting simply as “an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest,” according to the statement.
In an official statement, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni dismissed the report as inaccurate.
The disputed account had suggested that Elbridge Colby, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, met behind closed doors with Vatican envoy Christophe Pierre shortly after a global address by the pope, during which concerns were allegedly raised over criticism of US military policy.
According to that version of events, the US official emphasized Washington’s global military capabilities and reportedly encouraged closer alignment between the Catholic Church and US strategic priorities, with historical references also mentioned during the discussion.
However, the Vatican clarified that such descriptions do not reflect what occurred. Bruni said he had spoken directly with Pierre, who characterized the meeting simply as “an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest,” according to the statement.
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