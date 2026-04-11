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Shelling in Sudan’s South Kordofan Kills Child, Injures Several
(MENAFN) At least two people, including a child, were killed and seven others were injured after artillery fire struck the city of Dilling in Sudan’s South Kordofan region, according to a medical organization statement released Friday.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the attack targeted Dilling, the second-largest city in the state, and was carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) along with allied elements of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
According to the statement, one adult and one child were killed, while several others—including two children—sustained injuries.
The group described the shelling as part of repeated attacks that have become “a daily occurrence,” saying it has intensified fear among residents and caused widespread damage to civilian homes amid worsening humanitarian conditions and limited access to medical care.
It further accused the attackers of deliberately targeting civilians, calling the actions a serious breach of international humanitarian law, which prohibits strikes on residential neighborhoods and non-military infrastructure.
The medical network called on the international community and humanitarian agencies to intervene urgently, protect civilians, and pressure armed groups to halt attacks on populated areas while ensuring the delivery of essential aid and medical assistance.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the attack targeted Dilling, the second-largest city in the state, and was carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) along with allied elements of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
According to the statement, one adult and one child were killed, while several others—including two children—sustained injuries.
The group described the shelling as part of repeated attacks that have become “a daily occurrence,” saying it has intensified fear among residents and caused widespread damage to civilian homes amid worsening humanitarian conditions and limited access to medical care.
It further accused the attackers of deliberately targeting civilians, calling the actions a serious breach of international humanitarian law, which prohibits strikes on residential neighborhoods and non-military infrastructure.
The medical network called on the international community and humanitarian agencies to intervene urgently, protect civilians, and pressure armed groups to halt attacks on populated areas while ensuring the delivery of essential aid and medical assistance.
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