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US, Iranian Delegations Convene in Islamabad
(MENAFN) A United States Air Force Two aircraft transporting a delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance touched down in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Saturday to engage in critical discussions with Iran aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict during an ongoing two-week ceasefire, government sources informed a news agency.
According to the same sources, two additional planes carrying members of the US delegation along with journalists also arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, a city adjacent to Islamabad.
The American delegation also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff as well as President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
This visit marks the first occasion since 2011 that a sitting US vice president has traveled to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation—headed by parliament speaker Bagher Qalibaf and comprising Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi along with National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, among others—reached Islamabad early on Saturday.
Pakistan is facilitating these significant negotiations, referred to as the "Islamabad Talks," which are anticipated to occur through both direct and indirect channels.
Pakistani authorities stated that the discussions, brokered by Pakistan, are taking place at a confidential site within the highly secured capital and could extend for "several days."
According to the same sources, two additional planes carrying members of the US delegation along with journalists also arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, a city adjacent to Islamabad.
The American delegation also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff as well as President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
This visit marks the first occasion since 2011 that a sitting US vice president has traveled to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation—headed by parliament speaker Bagher Qalibaf and comprising Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi along with National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, among others—reached Islamabad early on Saturday.
Pakistan is facilitating these significant negotiations, referred to as the "Islamabad Talks," which are anticipated to occur through both direct and indirect channels.
Pakistani authorities stated that the discussions, brokered by Pakistan, are taking place at a confidential site within the highly secured capital and could extend for "several days."
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