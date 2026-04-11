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Internet Blackout in Iran Surpasses 1,000 Hours

Internet Blackout in Iran Surpasses 1,000 Hours


2026-04-11 03:14:44
(MENAFN) Iran’s countrywide web outage has now gone beyond 1,000 hours, based on figures released Saturday by the internet tracking organization NetBlocks.

In a statement posted on the US-based social platform X, NetBlocks wrote, “1000 hours,” accompanied by a chart illustrating connectivity across Iran plunging from almost typical levels to roughly 1% in early March and staying at that minimal rate up until April 10.

Earlier updates from NetBlocks and global news outlets indicated that the disruption started on Feb. 28 after US-Israeli attacks on Iran commenced the same day. These strikes have reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 Iranians, among them the then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Since then, the communication blackout has extended past 40 days, ranking among the lengthiest nationwide internet shutdowns ever documented, leaving the majority of citizens confined to tightly controlled domestic online systems.

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