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Airstrike Hits Gaza Police Facility
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, Palestinian outlets reported that a minimum of six individuals lost their lives and several more sustained injuries following an Israeli aerial strike aimed at a police station located within the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Based on these accounts, Israeli military aircraft targeted the police installation inside the camp, representing yet another breach of the existing ceasefire arrangement in the Gaza Strip.
The assault led to the fatalities of six people, in addition to leaving numerous others wounded.
There has been no immediate response or statement from the Israeli military regarding the reported strike.
This most recent incident occurs as Israel persists in breaching the ceasefire through continued attacks on Gaza.
Based on these accounts, Israeli military aircraft targeted the police installation inside the camp, representing yet another breach of the existing ceasefire arrangement in the Gaza Strip.
The assault led to the fatalities of six people, in addition to leaving numerous others wounded.
There has been no immediate response or statement from the Israeli military regarding the reported strike.
This most recent incident occurs as Israel persists in breaching the ceasefire through continued attacks on Gaza.
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