Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Airstrike Hits Gaza Police Facility

Airstrike Hits Gaza Police Facility


2026-04-11 03:14:30
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, Palestinian outlets reported that a minimum of six individuals lost their lives and several more sustained injuries following an Israeli aerial strike aimed at a police station located within the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Based on these accounts, Israeli military aircraft targeted the police installation inside the camp, representing yet another breach of the existing ceasefire arrangement in the Gaza Strip.

The assault led to the fatalities of six people, in addition to leaving numerous others wounded.

There has been no immediate response or statement from the Israeli military regarding the reported strike.

This most recent incident occurs as Israel persists in breaching the ceasefire through continued attacks on Gaza.

MENAFN11042026000045017167ID1110969345



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search