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Strikes Prompt Sirens in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Air-raid sirens were activated across northern Israel after rocket fire and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks were launched from Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue conducting strikes. According to a report by a newspaper early Saturday, the alerts were triggered in response to ongoing cross-border hostilities.
Loud explosions were repeatedly reported over a wide region, particularly in Kiryat Shmona, as well as in the nearby towns of Nahariya and Acre, following attacks attributed to Hezbollah.
On Friday, Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated in an official announcement that Hezbollah rockets hit several areas in Kiryat Shmona, although no sirens were activated at the time of the strikes.
The statement noted that a fire broke out after a rocket struck a building in Kiryat Shmona, but it was later brought under control and extinguished by firefighting and rescue teams. Another building was also damaged as a result of a separate rocket impact.
Magen David Adom confirmed that no fatalities or injuries were reported in the incident.
Loud explosions were repeatedly reported over a wide region, particularly in Kiryat Shmona, as well as in the nearby towns of Nahariya and Acre, following attacks attributed to Hezbollah.
On Friday, Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated in an official announcement that Hezbollah rockets hit several areas in Kiryat Shmona, although no sirens were activated at the time of the strikes.
The statement noted that a fire broke out after a rocket struck a building in Kiryat Shmona, but it was later brought under control and extinguished by firefighting and rescue teams. Another building was also damaged as a result of a separate rocket impact.
Magen David Adom confirmed that no fatalities or injuries were reported in the incident.
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