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Lebanon Reports Heavy Casualties from Ongoing Israeli Attacks Since March 2
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 has climbed to 1,953, while injuries have reached 6,303.
In an official update, the ministry reported that a surge of attacks on April 8 alone resulted in 357 fatalities and left 1,223 individuals wounded.
Authorities emphasized that these numbers are still not final, as emergency crews are continuing to search through debris. They also pointed out that many of the recovered remains have yet to be identified and will require DNA testing to determine the victims’ identities.
Meanwhile, according to reports, a US State Department official said on Thursday that Washington is set to facilitate direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of efforts to sustain a ceasefire.
These anticipated discussions follow an announcement made Tuesday by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, noting that Tehran had submitted a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.
In an official update, the ministry reported that a surge of attacks on April 8 alone resulted in 357 fatalities and left 1,223 individuals wounded.
Authorities emphasized that these numbers are still not final, as emergency crews are continuing to search through debris. They also pointed out that many of the recovered remains have yet to be identified and will require DNA testing to determine the victims’ identities.
Meanwhile, according to reports, a US State Department official said on Thursday that Washington is set to facilitate direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of efforts to sustain a ceasefire.
These anticipated discussions follow an announcement made Tuesday by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, noting that Tehran had submitted a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.
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