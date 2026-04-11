JMD Forecasts Fair Weather Over Several Days

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – The weather Saturday will be relatively cool in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.In its report, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) referred to a slight chance of light rain showers in limited areas of the Kingdom's north.As for Sunday, the weather will remain relatively cool almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, often becoming active and stirring up dust in the eastern regions.On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly to around their seasonal average and the weather will be sunny and pleasant nationwide.The JMD noted temperatures will further rise again on Tuesday.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 18 and 6 degrees Celsius and the northern mountains will see a range of 14-5C.The JMD stated the desert regions will experience a level of 22-8C, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a a warm 30C, dropping to 17C at night.