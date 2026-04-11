Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Cinematographer Drops Update On Film!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is also the cameraman of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, has now dropped a big update on the film's status, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The cinematographer has now posted a series of pictures from the film and disclosed that the colour grading work of the film was in full swing. Taking to his Instagram page, Rathnavelu wrote, "Peddi colour grading in full swing."

Earlier, the cinematographer had disclosed that he was working day and night on the grading and DI process.

He had said, "Shoot it in the light, grade it in the dark. Hectic days, sleepless nights. All for the big screen. #Peddi #Cinematography #DI #ColourGrading."

It may be recalled that only a week ago, actor Ram Charan had disclosed that the talkie portions of the film had been completed and that there was just one song left to be shot in the film.

Ram Charan had made this disclosure, while speaking to the team of 'Rakasa', which had visited him on the sets of 'Peddi'.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released a glimpse video titled 'Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse' from the film to mark the birthday of actor Ram Charan.

The glimpse video that was released showcased another completely different facet of the actor in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

While a clip from the film that was released some months ago had showcased Ram Charan's skills with a cricket bat, leading many to believe that he could be playing a cricketer in the film, the glimpse video released on Friday had showed Ram Charan as a menacing wrestler as well.

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?"

The glimpse video then, among other things, shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The actor sports a well toned body and the glimpse video makes it evident that the actor has put his heart and soul into the role.

The glimpse video ends with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, "The game is my pride."

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

Recently, the film was in the news when Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who was part of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, paid a visit to its sets.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film's massive and detailed sets.