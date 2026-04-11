Education, Empowerment Of Women Were Central To Jyotirao Phule's Vision: Arjun Ram Meghwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday paid rich tributes to Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, highlighting his pioneering role in promoting women's education and empowerment.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Meghwal said that Phule dedicated his life to truth and social reform, reflected in the establishment of the Satyashodhak Samaj. He noted that education and empowerment of women were central to Phule's vision.

“After his marriage, he educated his wife Savitribai Phule, who went on to become India's first woman teacher and a leading reformer,” he said.

Meghwal added that the nation is proudly celebrating Phule's 200th birth anniversary, remembering his lasting contributions to social equality and education.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice, and education.

Marking the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations, the Prime Minister said Phule's thoughts continue to guide society in its pursuit of progress and empowerment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress.”

In another post, the Prime Minister shared a blog titled 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Light That Still Shows India the Way', noting that Phule's emphasis on education, learning, and welfare of all remains highly relevant in the present age. He wrote that Phule stands as a guiding light for many and that his life's message continues to inspire generations.