Raiza Wilson's 'Nova' Unit Celebrates Her Birthday Director Says Raiza Has Brought A 'Unique Spark' To Team

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Director Milo, who is directing actress Raiza Wilson's next film, a sci-fi supernatural fantasy thriller called 'Nova: Phase One - The Arrival', has now penned a birthday wish for the actress in which he has pointed out that her presence had brought a "unique spark" to the entire team.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a video of the actress cutting a cake in the presence of the unit members, the director wrote, "Happy Birthday Raiza Wilson!From all of us at Team Nova, you've brought such a unique spark and presence to our team. Wishing you more magic, more success, and moments that shine as bright as you do on screen."

For the unaware, the film is now in its last stage of post-production.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Royal Fortuna Creations, the production house that had earlier produced the Aadhi, Hansika Motwani-starrer 'Partner', was producing this film. They add that the makers want to enthrall audiences with a first-of-its-kind theatrical experience with 'Nova'.

Director Milo, who has directed over 20 commercial advertisements, is to make his directorial debut with this film. The film features Raiza Wilson, best known for her performance in 'Pyar Prema Kadhal', as the protagonist.

Apart from Raiza Wilson, the film will also feature actors 'Aanmai Thavarel' Dhruva, Advithi Shetty, Bengali Actress Hridika Biswas, Malayalam actor Joe John Chacko, Sendrayan, Swathika and Krishna in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Yuvaraj Chandran, who had earlier worked with top music director SS Thaman, and cinematography by Christo Bob, who had earlier assisted ace cinematographer K.V. Guhan. Editing of the film is being done by Prem B and art direction has been handled by Devendran. Rambo Vimal has choreographed the action sequences in this movie.

Talking about his film, director Milo had, on an earlier occasion, said,“This film has been crafted as a horror science-fiction supernatural fantasy thriller. The story simply cannot be confined to a single genre."

Interestingly, Raiza Wilson will mark her return to the big screen after two years with this film.

The director had pointed out, "We have brought together a unique multi-lingual cast, featuring one actor each from Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali cinema, for this film. Adding to the excitement, Joe John Chacko, brother of renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, is making his Tamil debut with this film.”

The director had disclosed that the film was in its final stage of post-production. "The film's audio and trailer launch is scheduled to happen soon,” the director had said and informed, "The entire film has been shot across the exotic locales of the Western Ghats in Kerala. After watching the film, a leading production-distribution house has acquired the Telugu theatrical release of this film."