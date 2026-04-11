President Tokayev's Visit To Bukhara: Accelerating Integration Of Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan

This visit is part of a broader trend of increasing Kazakh-Uzbek interactions. On March 31, a Kazakh delegation, led by Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, arrived in Uzbekistan, where a range of bilateral meetings occurred, culminating in the signing of the Programme of Cooperation between the foreign ministries for 2026-2027.

"Thanks to the political will of the heads of state, Kazakh-Uzbek relations have been elevated to a qualitatively new level, demonstrating robust development across all levels of interaction," Kosherbayev remarked during the meetings.

Economic cooperation remains a key focus in the bilateral relationship. The two nations are targeting a trade turnover of $10 billion, a goal that necessitates not only an increase in mutual trade but also a deepening of industrial collaboration and the localization of production.

According to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, trade turnover between the two countries reached $837.5 million in January-February 2026, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 26.8%. Another key factor driving the strengthening of ties is the growing investment footprint of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. As of early 2026, there are 1,221 enterprises with Kazakh capital operating in the country. In terms of industrial collaboration, the two nations are currently engaged in 78 investment projects, with a combined investment volume of $1.8 billion.

A central aspect of this cooperation is the integration of transport and logistics systems. Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are enhancing their coordination in the development of railway routes and border infrastructure, recognizing these efforts as essential for expanding market access to the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe.

In 2025, cargo transportation between the two countries reached a record 32.3 million tons, marking a 16% increase and the highest level in a decade. This growth not only underscores the expansion of bilateral trade but also highlights the increasing strategic significance of the region as a key transit hub within Eurasian logistics.

A major project is the development of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation“Central Asia” on the Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan border. Its completion is planned for 2026. The project is seen as an instrument to accelerate industrial integration and reduce barriers for cross-border business. The agreement regulating the center's operations was signed in November 2023. The facility will be located near the Atameken (Kazakhstan) and Gulistan (Uzbekistan) border checkpoints and will include production sites, storage facilities for goods and equipment, and transport infrastructure.

In addition, on April 3, 2026, an EPC contract was signed for the first phase of the Multifunctional Modern Logistics Center (MSLC) in the Tashkent region. The contract was concluded by the joint venture Silkway CA, established in March 2025 with the participation of Kazakhstan's PTC Holding, JSC Uzbekistan Railways, and China Railway Construction Engineering Group. It provides for a turnkey implementation - from design and equipment supply to railway infrastructure construction, a container terminal, and commissioning of the facility. Investment in the first phase will amount to $84 million.

Cooperation in water resources is also gaining importance, with the countries moving toward a more formalized model of joint management. The agreement on transboundary water bodies signed in November 2025 establishes coordination mechanisms for infrastructure operation, data exchange, and joint monitoring, as well as measures to prevent accidents and climate-related risks.

At the same time, the regional energy dimension is strengthening. Hydropower projects are being discussed, including the Kambarata HPP-1 with a capacity of 1,880 MW, which is being developed with the participation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan. A broader framework of cooperation in“green” energy is also taking shape.

On April 9, 2026, Kazakhstan ratified an agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on a strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy, signed on the sidelines of the COP29 World Climate Summit in November 2024. The agreement provides for joint energy projects, interconnection of the three countries' power systems, and the laying of a submarine cable across the Caspian Sea. The framework also envisions the formation of an electricity export route integrated into the Black Sea energy corridor.

The overall set of developments points to a gradual formation of a denser economic and infrastructure linkage between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Cooperation is moving beyond a bilateral agenda and is increasingly becoming a system-forming element for the entire Central Asian region.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming visit to Bukhara marks a stage in consolidating an already unfolding model of regional integration, where trade, logistics, energy, and resource management play a central role.