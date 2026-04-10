West Asia Conflict Hits India's Trade, Disrupts Packaging Supply Chain

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has posed significant challenges to India's trade ecosystem, particularly affecting the availability of packaging materials and disrupting logistics and shipping operations, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the ministry noted that disruptions in packaging materials and associated inputs have emerged as a key concern, impacting multiple sectors dependent on steady supply chains.

Coordinated Government Response

In response, the Department of Commerce has emphasised the need for a coordinated and proactive approach involving various ministries and stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the crisis. "The Government remains closely engaged with all stakeholders to continuously monitor developments and ensure swift and effective resolution of operational challenges," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in an official press release.

The issue was discussed in a high-level meeting where challenges related to ensuring the smooth flow of goods were reviewed. Several industries have reported difficulties in sourcing essential packaging materials, leading to delays and increased operational costs.

To address these concerns, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are working in close coordination with the Department of Commerce.

"The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will continue to take all necessary measures, in consultation with relevant Ministries and industry stakeholders, to ensure smooth logistics operations and safeguard national trade interests," the release stated.

Exploring Sourcing Alternatives

The ministry further noted that alternative sourcing strategies for packaging materials are being explored, including imports from other countries. However, it cautioned that such measures may require adjustments in existing supply chains and logistics frameworks.

Ensuring Trade Stability and Resilience

The disruptions in packaging material are having a ripple effect on India's trade, with industries facing delays in production and shipment schedules, along with rising costs. The government's coordinated response aims to minimise these disruptions and maintain stability in the trade ecosystem.

As the situation continues to evolve, the government remains committed to supporting trade and industry. The commerce ministry is working closely with stakeholders to address the challenges posed by the disruptions in packaging material and associated inputs.

The government's efforts are focused on ensuring that India's trade interests are safeguarded, and the country remains an attractive destination for international trade.

With the coordinated approach, India is poised to navigate these challenging times and emerge stronger. "This coordinated approach across Ministries is making India's trade ecosystem resilient, minimising disruptions, and actively supporting trade and Industry during this evolving situation," the press release said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)