Trending AI Stocks April 10Th - Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary on trending AI stocks on social media for today, April 10th.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) continues to trend as the dominant AI chip leader, with intense debate over its valuation despite high-demand for its AI data center chips. The stock is trading up, currently at $188.38 +4.44 (+2.41%) on volume of over 53 Million shares

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is trading at 631.81+3.42(+0.54%). The stock is trending following the unveiling of its "Muse Spark" AI model, with strong praise for its integration of AI into advertising and social apps.

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) is seeing big gains today currently trading at 104.19

+12.19(+13.25%) on volume of 38 Million. $CRWV is trending following news today of an agreement with Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI research and development companies, to support the development and deployment of Anthropic's Claude family of AI models. The multi-year agreement will bring compute online starting later this year.

CoreWeave joins Anthropic's growing ecosystem of infrastructure partners helping to scale the adoption of Anthropic's AI models across developers, startups, and enterprises worldwide. With the addition of Anthropic, nine of the leading ten AI model providers now leverage CoreWeave's platform, reflecting the growing demand for infrastructure that can support AI at scale.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will use CoreWeave's cloud platform to run workloads at production scale, while benefitting from its industry-leading performance and reliability.

"AI is no longer just about infrastructure, it's about the platforms that turn models into real-world impact,” said Michael Intrator, Co-founder, CEO, Chairman of CoreWeave.“We're excited to work with Anthropic at the center of where models are put to work and performance in production shows up. It's exactly the kind of real-world deployment of AI that CoreWeave was built for.”

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is trading down today, currently at 6.50-0.05 (-0.77%).

C3, Inc. (NYSE: AI) is also down as of this report, currently at 8.37-0.22(-2.51%).

Trending data source – Google Gemini

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