Global Reach, Local Impact

MENAFN - 3BL) No matter the time zone, mentorship and the confidence to lead are universal factors in professional growth and advancement at Tapestry. That's why the work of EmpowHER, the company's first global Employee Business Resource Group, is so important.

“EmpowHER provides a platform where we can all thrive and help each other succeed,” says Denise Kulikowsky, Tapestry Chief People Officer and EmpowHER Executive Sponsor.

What began three years ago now includes more than 500 members across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As an international community, the EBRG is presented with a unique challenge of how to engage its members across geographies. For EmpowHER, the answer is simple: Think globally, execute locally.

“We're one EBRG,” says Bridget Ryan, Tapestry Global Card Manager and EmpowHER Co-lead in North America.“But what employees are facing in APAC may be different than in North America. We're all working toward the same messaging and goals, like supporting well-being, being inclusive and leadership development, but carrying them out locally based on our population, pillars, and communities.”

“[In the past] We worked more in silos,” says Rossella Schipani, HR Director of Field Sales Europe, based in Milan.“But since last year, with the help of Denise, we are much more connected to each other.”

BRINGING LEADERSHIP TO LIFE

In APAC, EmpowHER used this Women's History Month to focus on programming supporting career growth and leadership.

From a virtual AI skill-building workshop to in-person financial literacy to a Fireside Chat featuring a senior leadership panel, the goal is to encourage and inspire employees, says Kelly Lin, Senior Vice President of Asia Supply chain and EmpowHER APAC Co-lead.

For Sarah Tang, Sr. Director of Enterprise Solutions and EmpowHER APAC Co-Lead, building leadership opportunities means cultivating a supportive ecosystem.

“Empowerment is not only about women,” she says.“With support from families, teams and allies, career advancement gains sustainable momentum. Caring for people's lives is the deepest form of empowerment.”

CREATING SPACE FOR WELLNESS

When it comes to caring for people's lives, nothing's more important than conversations about mental health and wellness in the workforce across industries and gender. EmpowHER makes sure facilitating self-care is a priority in its programming.

In North America, EmpowHER hosted an Unscripted series on menopause, featuring a session with Dr. Sharon Malone.

“We had Dr. Sharon speak to us, and after the session, we shared knowledge in a way that felt like a normal conversation over brunch,” says Nita Stephens, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Tapestry and EmpowHER North America Co-lead.

The discussion let employees talk openly about their experiences in a way that doesn't usually happen at work. The following month, EmpowHER partnered with Tapestry's Working Parents & Caregivers EBRG for a conversation about infertility and IVF.

“A lot of people are going through things that others may not know about,” Stephens says.“We're just opening up space where employees can remember we're humans first.”

OPENING DOORS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Beyond the workplace, EmpowHER members are inviting the next generation to explore career opportunities.

In Europe, Schipani reflects on a community initiative in suburban London where young women from The Baytree Center were invited to collaborate with Tapestry employees on a real product concept. Participants were challenged to innovate on a Coach or kate spade new york accessory, and present concepts to a panel of Tapestry leaders. This allowed them to try their hand thinking about product strategy and practice their presentation skills.

“For me it was very powerful,” Schipani says.“The creativity and energy these young women brought to the project was incredible and we enjoyed providing them with feedback.”

In New York City, EmpowHER partnered with the Lower East Side Girls Club to host recent graduates at Tapestry's Hudson Yards headquarters. Participants toured showrooms, speed networked with employees, and were each gifted a Coachtopia bag.

“Just giving people opportunities to step into these rooms can make a big change in their life and their trajectory,” Ryan says.

And for employees, the experience was equally impactful. Says Ryan:“I got to see my coworkers from other EBRGs share knowledge, wisdom, career paths and hopefully make a difference to these students.”

SAME GOALS, DIFFERENT TIME ZONES

Through educational events, networking opportunities, and community initiatives, EmpowHER continues to gain momentum and empower members.

While issues may differ from region to region, the commitment to inclusion and highlighting important issues remains the same.

“Of course we cannot solve all the problems of the world,” Schipani says.“But we can start from our reality and our workplace.”