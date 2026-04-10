GEMI Shareholder Alert: May 18, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Gemini Space Station, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - The Gross Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of GEMI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, Gemini's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 18, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GEMI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 18, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: ...

Phone: (646) 453-8903

