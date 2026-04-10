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Malaysians Shift Towards Evs Amid Rising Fuel Concerns

Malaysians Shift Towards Evs Amid Rising Fuel Concerns


2026-04-10 05:06:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysians are expected to accelerate their shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and public transport as global fuel market volatility amid the Middle East conflict reshapes consumer behavior, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The transition underscores the need for a more efficient, reliable and comfortable public transport system to support growing demand, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said during a speech at the ministry's monthly assembly.

"We cannot deny that geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia is now having a direct impact on the transportation sector," he noted.

He also said the government has comprehensively assessed the impact of the crisis, particularly in terms of supply assurance and economic stability.

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The Peninsula

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