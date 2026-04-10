Violence In West Bengal Will End After May 4, Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that violence and atrocities in West Bengal would come to an end after May 4 (counting day for polls), expressing confidence that the electorate is seeking change in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fulfilled commitments made regarding curbing Maoist violence. "The Home Minister fulfils what he says. See, the date for the end of the Maoist movement and Maoist violence was given as March. That has ended. Now, there is no trace of Maoists. This time, violence and atrocities in Bengal will come to an end after May 4," he said.

'People Want a Change'

Referring to recent incidents in the state, Ghosh said people are dissatisfied and are looking for political change through elections. "Whether it's Sandeshkhali, R.G. Kar, or Kasba Law College, there's a series of such incidents. People are troubled and want a change. Everyone has this grievance in their heart. Now the opportunity is coming. This time, there will be a change through the election. We will transform Bengal," he added.

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata on Friday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Shah, in a post on X, said, "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aimed at freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'."

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is expected to focus on development, welfare, and security, aiming to address the concerns of various sections of society. According to sources, the manifesto is expected to cater to various sections of society, with special focus on women's development, farmers, and youth.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

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