Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 305 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 447 39.45 39.90 39.25 254 334 MTF CBOE 4 604 39.45 39.80 39.25 181 628 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 April 2026 Euronext Brussels - MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 April 2026 Euronext Brussels - MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 39.28 39.85 38.60 274 960 MTF CBOE 5 000 39.28 39.80 38.65 196 400 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 344 41.13 41.45 40.35 219 799 MTF CBOE 2 910 41.08 41.45 40.70 119 543 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 31 305 39.82 41.45 38.60 1 246 663

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 April 2026 1 600 39.69 39.95 39.20 63 504 3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 April 2026 1 400 39.07 39.60 38.60 54 698 8 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 000 118 202





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 April 2026 17 39.90 39.90 39.90 678 8 April 2026 3 383 40.99 41.50 40.50 138 669 Total 3 400 139 347

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 951 shares.

On 8 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 771 735 own shares, or 3.50% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p260410E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement