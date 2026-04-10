Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|2 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 447
|39.45
|39.90
|39.25
|254 334
|MTF CBOE
|4 604
|39.45
|39.80
|39.25
|181 628
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|3 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|-
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|-
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|39.28
|39.85
|38.60
|274 960
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|39.28
|39.80
|38.65
|196 400
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|8 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 344
|41.13
|41.45
|40.35
|219 799
|MTF CBOE
|2 910
|41.08
|41.45
|40.70
|119 543
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|31 305
|39.82
|41.45
|38.60
|1 246 663
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 April 2026
|1 600
|39.69
|39.95
|39.20
|63 504
|3 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 April 2026
|1 400
|39.07
|39.60
|38.60
|54 698
|8 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 000
|118 202
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 April 2026
|17
|39.90
|39.90
|39.90
|678
|8 April 2026
|3 383
|40.99
|41.50
|40.50
|138 669
|Total
|3 400
|139 347
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 951 shares.
On 8 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 771 735 own shares, or 3.50% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p260410E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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