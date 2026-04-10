Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-04-10 02:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 305 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
2 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 447 39.45 39.90 39.25 254 334
MTF CBOE 4 604 39.45 39.80 39.25 181 628
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
3 April 2026 Euronext Brussels -
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
6 April 2026 Euronext Brussels -
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
7 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 39.28 39.85 38.60 274 960
MTF CBOE 5 000 39.28 39.80 38.65 196 400
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
8 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 344 41.13 41.45 40.35 219 799
MTF CBOE 2 910 41.08 41.45 40.70 119 543
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 31 305 39.82 41.45 38.60 1 246 663

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 April 2026 1 600 39.69 39.95 39.20 63 504
3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 April 2026 1 400 39.07 39.60 38.60 54 698
8 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 3 000 118 202


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 April 2026 17 39.90 39.90 39.90 678
8 April 2026 3 383 40.99 41.50 40.50 138 669
Total 3 400 139 347

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 951 shares.

On 8 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 771 735 own shares, or 3.50% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260410E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN10042026004107003653ID1110965879



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search