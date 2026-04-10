Oil Prices Rise On Middle East Supply Concerns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices edged higher in early trading on Friday, supported by ongoing concerns over potential disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a recently announced two-week truce between the United States and Iran aimed at paving the way for a broader de-escalation.

Brent crude futures rose by 83 cents, or 0.87%, to reach $96.75 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.04, or 1.06%, to $98.91 per barrel.

Market sentiment remained cautious as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks in the region and their potential impact on global oil supply.