Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Mercer Advisors Inc., Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Mercer Advisors Inc. data breach. On January 22, 2026, Mercer Advisors Inc. discovered unauthorized access to its network systems used to store client data.

Key Facts About Mercer Advisors Inc.

Mercer Advisors Inc. is an independent wealth management firm and Registered Investment Advisor.

On or about January 22, 2026, Mercer Advisors Inc. identified unauthorized access to portions of its computer network used to store client data.

Following an investigation, they determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed and acquired some personal information. This information includes names, contact information, driver's license and other government-issued ID numbers, dates of birth, and account numbers.

Are You Affected by the Mercer Advisors Inc. Corporation Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Mercer Advisors Inc. breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now



Confirm whether your information was involved in the Mercer Advisors Inc. incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach

Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps



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Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: