Trendy Gardener Launches The Living Form Catalog For Design-Led Plant Installations

MENAFN - GetNews) New signature collection pairs sculptural plants with artisan vessels for homes, offices, and commercial interiors.

Des Moines, IA - April 9, 2026 - Trendy Gardener, LLC has launched The Living Form Catalog, a signature collection of globally sourced artisan vessels paired with sculptural exotic plants for residential and commercial interiors. Created for clients who want elevated plant installations without the guesswork, the catalog offers curated plant-and-vessel pairings designed to function as fully integrated elements within the overall interior.







A sculptural Ficus altissima in an artisanal terracotta planter brings organic structure, warmth, and editorial calm to this sunlit interior.

Developed for design-conscious homeowners, businesses, architects, developers, and interior professionals, The Living Form Catalog addresses a common challenge in interior plant styling: creating living installations that feel visually resolved, appropriately scaled, and realistic to maintain over time. Rather than treating plants as isolated decorative additions, their signature collection is built around complete compositions that consider vessel material, plant form, spatial proportion, and environmental conditions from the outset.

Each pairing in the catalog is intended to bring clarity to the plant selection process while delivering a more refined result. Trendy Gardener works with clients during the planning phase to evaluate placement, scale, light exposure, and surrounding finishes before installation to ensure that each piece is both visually impactful and positioned for long-term success within the space.

In addition to the collection itself, Trendy Gardener supports clients with professional installation guidance and ongoing plant care services. Premium maintenance and concierge options are available for those who want their plant installations to remain healthy, consistent, and aligned with the original design intent well beyond delivery day.







Tall living form Queensland bottle tree (Brachychiton rupestris) with a slender trunk and airy canopy, presented in a Vietnamese terracotta vessel.

The Living Form Catalog is designed for projects where living elements are expected to feel intentional, architectural, and lasting. Each composition is curated to read as a permanent part of the room rather than a temporary styling layer, with every element chosen to support the overall interior.

“The Living Form Catalog was created for clients who want living design to feel resolved from day one,” said Hunter Frescoln, Founder & Creative Director of Trendy Gardener.“We are not simply pairing plants with vessels. We are curating complete interior features that are scaled correctly, placed intentionally, and supported for long-term success.”







Sculptural living form Ficus bonsai with a delicate branching silhouette, presented in an imported lava rock vessel.

Based in Des Moines, Trendy Gardener serves residential and commercial clients throughout Central Iowa and takes on select regional and national projects. The company partners with homeowners, businesses, architects, developers, and design professionals seeking interior plant solutions that are visually sophisticated, operationally realistic, and supported by expert execution and care.

To explore The Living Form Catalog or inquire about custom plant design, installation, and long-term care services for homes, offices, and commercial spaces, visit .

Instagram: @‌trendygardener