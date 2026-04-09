Macrobond Appoints Pedro Rodrigues As Chief Platform And AI Officer

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Macrobond, the leading macroeconomic data and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Pedro Rodrigues as Chief Platform and AI Officer. The appointment marks a defining moment in Macrobond's evolution from a trusted data provider into a fully AI-native intelligence platform for the global macro research community.

Pedro joins at a pivotal inflection point. Across financial services, AI experimentation is near-universal. Production deployment is not. Not because the technology is incapable, but because something fundamental is missing from the architecture: the reasoning layer that sits above the data, allowing AI to operate on economic information with the logic, semantics, and domain understanding that macroeconomic analysis actually requires. Macrobond's ambition is to build that layer, and to build it on a foundation no competitor can replicate.

Leading the Next Era of Macro Intelligence

The next phase of macro research will not be defined by who has access to the most data. It will be defined by who can make that data intelligent, traceable, and ready to act on. Pedro Rodrigues has spent over 15 years building exactly that capability for global financial institutions, turning the most complex economic data environments into production-ready AI systems that researchers and decision makers can actually trust.

At Macrobond, he inherits a foundation that no competitor can replicate quickly: more than 300 million normalized time series from 2,500 global sources, curated and governed over 20 years, with full data lineage and traceable transformations built in from the start. That infrastructure is what allows Macrobond's AI to be purpose-built rather than retrofitted. Where most AI tools in financial services are layered on top of fragmented data, Macrobond's intelligence layer grows from the data up. Pedro's mandate is to push that advantage further and faster, scaling it into the workflows, systems, and decision environments where the next generation of macro research will happen.

“The market has accelerated. The infrastructure has not. Macrobond is the company that fixes that.”

- Stephanie Covert, CEO, Macrobond

Every Macro Decision, Powered by Trusted Intelligence

Macrobond is building toward a singular goal: every macro decision powered by trusted data, AI that thinks like an expert, and insights that can be fully understood and defended.

That vision rests on a platform designed for three distinct audiences who share a common need for a trusted foundation:

Insight Producers, including economists, analysts, and strategists who build and publish research, need to move from data discovery to defensible published view without manual reconciliation, unstable pipelines, or trust gaps in the AI layer.

Decision Makers, including CIOs, portfolio managers, and chief economists, need research delivered in the flow of their work, with the ability to interrogate sources, trace reasoning, and act with confidence.

Builders, including developers, quants, and platform teams, need licensed, governed macro data that plugs directly into their infrastructure, models, and agentic workflows without requiring a rebuild.

The appointment of Pedro accelerates Macrobond's ability to serve all three, at scale, across the enterprise, and in real time.

Building the AI-Native Standard for Macro Research

Most AI tools in financial services fail not through obvious error but through something harder to catch: outputs that are plausible, well-formatted, and wrong in ways only a domain expert would recognize. In financial research, that is not a minor inefficiency. It is institutional risk. Closing that gap requires three things working together as a single connected system, not adjacent workstreams: domain knowledge embedded into the reasoning layer itself, AI capability designed around the specific demands of macroeconomic work, and workflows that reflect how macro experts actually think.

Macrobond's AI layer is built for macroeconomic work from the ground up. It understands indicator relationships, economic methodology, cross-country comparability, and visualization standards. More critically, it knows what not to do, preventing analytically incorrect combinations and guiding users toward sound analysis rather than faster errors. Most organizations operating with AI today have one piece of this architecture. Some have two. Macrobond is building all three as a connected whole, and Pedro's mandate spans the full stack: from natural language search and concept resolution across economic definitions, to embedded research assistance within analysis workflows, to the agentic research environments that represent the next frontier of how institutions will operate.

“Macrobond has spent 20 years building the data foundation that AI needs to be trustworthy in financial research. My role is to unlock what that foundation makes possible.”

- Pedro Rodrigues, Chief Platform and AI Officer, Macrobond

A Platform Built for the Long Term

Macrobond's proprietary survey of 400 global macro research professionals surfaced a consistent signal: the bottleneck to AI adoption is not willingness. It is confidence in the data and methodology underneath the outputs. 42% of respondents identified higher-quality underlying data as the single biggest factor for broader AI adoption. 44% named explainability and transparency as the biggest fix the industry needs.

Macrobond was built for exactly this moment. The platform's data governance, provenance tracking, traceable transformations, and domain-specific AI guardrails address the precise blockers that are preventing institutions from scaling AI in macro research. The business case for the category is clear: 81% of peers plan to increase investment in AI and workflow tools over the next two to three years.

Pedro's appointment signals that Macrobond is not waiting for that investment cycle to mature. The company is building now, moving from structured data to structured understanding to AI-accelerated research, a roadmap that positions Macrobond as the default infrastructure layer for intelligent macro research globally.

ABOUT MACROBOND

Macrobond is a leading macroeconomic data and analytics platform, providing financial professionals with access to over 300 million normalized time series from 2,500 global sources. Trusted by central banks, asset managers, research institutions, and financial data teams worldwide, Macrobond delivers the curated, governed data foundation that makes AI-powered research rigorous, reproducible, and defensible. Macrobond is backed by Francisco Partners.

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