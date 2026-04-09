APL Logistics Opens Amsterdam Fulfilment Centre To Expand European Distribution Network

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) APL Logistics, a global supply chain logistics provider and member of the Kintetsu World Express Group, has opened a dedicated distribution and fulfilment warehouse in the Port of Amsterdam.

The facility reflects the continued growth of APL Logistics' long-standing European business and its commitment to investing in infrastructure where customer demand requires it.

APL Logistics' newly opened distribution and fulfilment centre at the Port of Amsterdam, strengthening the company's logistics footprint in Europe.

Thad Bedard, president of APL Logistics, says:“This centre is a direct reflection of what our customers in Europe have asked for – greater capability, closer integration and a partner they can rely on for the long term.

“The Netherlands has always been a cornerstone of our European operations, and Amsterdam is the natural next step in building the infrastructure our customers need to compete in an increasingly complex global environment.”

APL Logistics supports customers in the retail, consumer, industrial and automotive sectors from established offices in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France, delivering warehousing solutions across EMEA through a network of trusted partners.

The Amsterdam facility brings order management, fulfilment and distribution together in a single, purpose-built hub. As a neutral supply chain partner, APL Logistics works across its own facilities and those of trusted third-party operators to deliver the right solution for each customer.

Situated within the Atlaspark estate, the warehouse spans 10,200 sq m and is equipped with 13 loading docks. The Port of Amsterdam provides multimodal connectivity via barge, rail, road and air, making it an ideal base to serve customers across the Netherlands and wider Western Europe.

The facility is also within easy reach of the Port of Rotterdam – Europe's largest port by volume – enhancing access to major deep-sea shipping routes and continental freight flows.

The semi-automated centre features autonomous mobile robots and an automated conveyor system. It connects directly to APL Logistics' global technology infrastructure for seamless customer system integration and full purchase-order-level visibility from origin to destination.

Services range from quality checks and price labelling through to store-level pick and pack and EMEA-wide distribution.

Kim Overman, regional vice president, EMEA at APL Logistics, says:“Our customers across Europe face real pressure – volatile routing, shifting regulatory requirements and the constant drive to improve speed while reducing cost and emissions.

“Amsterdam gives us the platform to respond with precision, combining outstanding multimodal connectivity with our global digital tools and dedicated account teams to deliver purchase-order-level visibility and control from origin to destination.”

The Amsterdam centre adds to APL Logistics' established European network, with further developments planned across 2026 and beyond.