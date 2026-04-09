Investornewsbreaks Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ /OTC: DGQTF) Accelerates Quantum Research Funding With University Of Toronto

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Delta Gold Technologies (Aquis: DGQ /OTC:DGQTF) announced it has advanced C$269,000 in Year 2 funding to the University of Toronto ahead of schedule to support quantum computing research focused on developing stable qubit building blocks using nano-scale gold and other materials, while also enabling early expansion of its cryo-refrigeration system; the funding is part of a broader C$3 million, three-year agreement securing Delta Gold a 100% exclusive global license to resulting intellectual property, as the company also moves to strengthen its leadership with the proposed appointment of James Tosh as Executive Director.

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About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property (“IP”) targeted towards the quantum computing (“QC”) space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

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