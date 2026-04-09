UPDATE: Tsplus Strengthens Strategic Partnerships In China To Accelerate Growth In Asia-Pacific

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, TSplus, a global provider of remote access and application delivery solutions, conducted an executive visit to China as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy to strengthen its footprint in Asia-Pacific through targeted partnerships and local engagement. This visit marked an important milestone in consolidating existing relationships and exploring new distribution opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic technology markets.

This initiative is part of a broader regional development plan, complemented by active business development efforts in Japan and South Korea, aimed at establishing TSplus as a leading alternative for secure remote access and application delivery solutions across East Asia.

The TSplus delegation included Dominique Benoit, Founder; Henri Merlin, Chief Operating Officer; Olivier Benoit, Global Support Operations Director; Neo Chen, China Country Manager based in Shanghai; and Adrian Foo, South-East Asia Region Director.

Reinforcing a Longstanding Partnership with Cogito Software

The first meeting was held in Beijing with Cogito Software, TSplus's longest-standing partner in China. Over the past several years, Cogito has established itself as a key player in the distribution of software solutions across China and neighboring Asian markets, including TSplus technologies.

With its strong regional presence and deep understanding of the local ecosystem, Cogito represents a strategic partner for TSplus's continued growth. The relationship, built over more than five years of collaboration, has consistently been marked by trust, mutual support, and shared ambitions.

The purpose of this meeting was to further strengthen this partnership and unlock new growth opportunities. Both teams discussed concrete initiatives to accelerate sales, expand market reach, and better address the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and cost-effective remote access solutions.

Expanding Distribution Channels with QAST Software Group

In addition to strengthening existing alliances, TSplus is actively broadening its distribution network in China. A second meeting took place in Shanghai with QAST Software Group, a well-established software importer and distributor.

QAST provides comprehensive software publishing services, combining technical expertise-such as localization and support-with strong marketing and distribution capabilities. This dual approach makes QAST a valuable partner for international software vendors seeking to successfully enter and scale in the Chinese market.

The discussions focused on identifying synergies between TSplus solutions and QAST's distribution capabilities, with the objective of increasing product visibility and accessibility across China. The meeting confirmed a shared interest in building a long-term collaboration to support TSplus's expansion in the region.

Strengthening TSplus Presence in China

These meetings reflect TSplus's commitment to investing in strong local partnerships as a key driver of international growth. By combining its technological expertise with the market knowledge and networks of established regional players, TSplus aims to accelerate adoption of its solutions across China and beyond.

“Our strategy in China is built on trust, long-term collaboration, and strong local partnerships. By working closely with experienced distributors like Cogito and QAST, we are reinforcing our ability to deliver high-value solutions tailored to the needs of this fast-evolving market,” said Henri Merlin, Chief Operating Officer at TSplus.

About Cogito Software

Cogito is a trusted provider of advanced software lifecycle management and IT asset optimization solutions. With a focus on delivering value-driven technologies, Cogito helps organizations streamline operations, ensure compliance, and maximize the return on their IT investments.

About QAST Software Group

QAST Software Group is a global software publishing and technology company offering end-to-end services including localization, technical support, marketing, and distribution. Through its international network, QAST supports software vendors in expanding their reach and accelerating growth in new markets.

About TSplus

TSplus is a European software developer specializing in remote access, application delivery, and cybersecurity solutions. With a commitment to technological sovereignty, TSplus provides businesses with cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-deploy alternatives to legacy solutions. Present in over 140 countries, TSplus relies on a global network of partners to deliver simple, robust, and affordable IT solutions.

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