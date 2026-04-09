DC Work Crew Expands In Canada With The Launch Of The Pure Work High Top And Peary TR Waterproof Work Boot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of DC Work Crew, continues its momentum in the Canadian work footwear market with the launch of two performance-driven DC styles: the Pure Work High Top and the Peary TR Work Boot. Designed to meet the demands of Canadian job sites and CSA standards, both styles combine DC's iconic design DNA with serious protection and comfort innovation.

Standing the test of time, the best-selling Pure silhouette now collides with workplaces everywhere. The Pure Work High Top in Desert Tan takes the tried-and-true upper design and enhances it with slip and puncture resistance, delivering dependable performance without sacrificing versatility or style. Featuring a suede and mesh upper with breathable mesh tongue, foam-padded collar and tongue, and wrap cupsole construction, the Pure Work is built for crews who move with purpose. The XTR® Extra Wide Composite Toe offers protection without crowding, while the Comfort Cruise removable footbed provides long-lasting cushioning for full-shift comfort.

For workers who demand next-level durability and protection, the Peary TR Work Men's Wheat Waterproof Composite Toe Work Boot is built for the grind. Designed to handle unpredictable Canadian conditions, it features a waterproof liner and water-resistant heavy-duty leathers to keep you dry and focused. With electrical shock resistance, slip-resistant traction, puncture resistance, and an internal Cushguard metatarsal guard, the Peary TR Work Boot provides comprehensive protection from toe to midfoot. Durable rubber lugs keep you vertical on the jobsite, while D-ring and speed lacing ensure a dialed-in fit. Like the Pure Work High Top, it's equipped with XTR® Extra Wide Toe Caps for roomier protection and a Comfort Cruise removable footbed for sustained cushioning through long shifts.

Join the DC Work Crew.

Retailers who would like to purchase the Peary TR Work or Pure Work Series, email Ken Retzke,...

If you would like to learn more about or view marketing and sell-through support for the Peary TR Work or Pure Work Series for stores, online sites, or trucks, visit:

About DC Work Crew

DC Work Crew is a category of DC Shoes, a brand of Authentic Brands Group authentic). DC invites workers everywhere to join the DC Work Crew and break from the status quo as you creatively inspire your work and push boundaries together. Trendset. Cultivate Your Culture. Creatively Rebel. Hustle. Express Yourself. Connecting work crews everywhere with essential footwear styles infused with all the grit needed to push limits at work. Styles meet major global safety standards such as ASTM, EN, and CSA with electrical protection, protective toes, metatarsal guards, and slip resistant features. Learn all about DC Work Crew at .



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .