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School Shooting in Gaza Sparks Outrage
(MENAFN) A Palestinian third-grade student was fatally shot by Israeli gunfire inside her classroom in northern Gaza on Thursday, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement, according to the Education Ministry.
Officials identified the victim as Ritaaj Rihan, noting that she was seated at her desk at Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah School when the bullet struck her in front of fellow students. The tragic event unfolded during regular school hours, intensifying shock among those present.
The ministry reported that the episode left deep psychological scars on the students who witnessed it, characterizing the act as a “brutal and horrific crime.” The emotional toll on the school community has been described as severe and lasting.
“It was not an isolated incident, but a direct extension of a systematic policy targeting the Palestinian people,” the ministry said, suggesting the shooting reflects a broader pattern rather than a singular occurrence.
The statement further emphasized that Israel holds complete accountability for the incident and cautioned that ongoing silence from the international community equates to “complicity.”
Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that at least 738 Palestinians have lost their lives and 2,036 others have sustained injuries in almost daily Israeli assaults, which they say violate the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.
Officials identified the victim as Ritaaj Rihan, noting that she was seated at her desk at Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah School when the bullet struck her in front of fellow students. The tragic event unfolded during regular school hours, intensifying shock among those present.
The ministry reported that the episode left deep psychological scars on the students who witnessed it, characterizing the act as a “brutal and horrific crime.” The emotional toll on the school community has been described as severe and lasting.
“It was not an isolated incident, but a direct extension of a systematic policy targeting the Palestinian people,” the ministry said, suggesting the shooting reflects a broader pattern rather than a singular occurrence.
The statement further emphasized that Israel holds complete accountability for the incident and cautioned that ongoing silence from the international community equates to “complicity.”
Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that at least 738 Palestinians have lost their lives and 2,036 others have sustained injuries in almost daily Israeli assaults, which they say violate the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.
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