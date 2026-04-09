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Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Child Amid West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) A Palestinian child was wounded on Wednesday evening when Israeli forces opened fire during a raid on the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, while another Palestinian was assaulted in the Jordan Valley.
Reports indicate that the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transported a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot with live ammunition during the raid south of Hebron.
The child was reportedly injured when Israeli forces stormed the camp and discharged firearms.
Israeli troops also carried out a raid in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, deploying stun grenades and tear gas, though no injuries or arrests were reported.
In a separate incident in the Jordan Valley, another Palestinian required hospitalization after being beaten by Israeli forces in the Ain Shabab area, according to reports.
Data from local monitoring groups indicate that Israeli forces conducted 4,723 attacks across the occupied West Bank in 2025, resulting in 14 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 people.
Operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified since Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023. Palestinians view this escalation—including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion—as steps toward formal annexation of the territory.
Reports indicate that the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transported a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot with live ammunition during the raid south of Hebron.
The child was reportedly injured when Israeli forces stormed the camp and discharged firearms.
Israeli troops also carried out a raid in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, deploying stun grenades and tear gas, though no injuries or arrests were reported.
In a separate incident in the Jordan Valley, another Palestinian required hospitalization after being beaten by Israeli forces in the Ain Shabab area, according to reports.
Data from local monitoring groups indicate that Israeli forces conducted 4,723 attacks across the occupied West Bank in 2025, resulting in 14 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 people.
Operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified since Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023. Palestinians view this escalation—including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion—as steps toward formal annexation of the territory.
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