Shareholders Who Lost Money In Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Vital Farms, Inc. (“Vital Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VITL) securities during the period of May 8, 2025 through February 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

Investors have until May 26, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 26, 2026, Vital Farms filed an annual report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025, revealing that Vital Farms's revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $759,444,000, missing its guidance of $775,000,000.

Furthermore, the Company missed the earnings per share (“EPS”) consensus, reporting EPS of $0.35 versus market consensus of $0.39. The 2025 10-K also revealed that the Company experienced“temporary disruptions in order and fulfillment levels following the launch date of the new ERP system.”

On this news, the price of Vital Farms shares declined by $2.68 per share, or approximately 11%, from $24.79 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $22.11 on February 26, 2026.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



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