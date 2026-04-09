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Bahrain Downs Seven Iranian Drones Amid Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Bahrain intercepted and destroyed seven Iranian drones on Thursday, raising alarm over the durability of a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran — the second straight day of aerial incursions since the truce took effect.
Bahrain's Defense Force confirmed the interception in an official statement, revealing the scale of the ongoing threat: since Iranian attacks first began on Feb. 28, the kingdom's forces have neutralized a staggering 194 missiles and 515 drones in total. Authorities released no information regarding casualties or structural damage from the latest strikes.
The incident deepens concern over a two-week ceasefire that Iran and the US announced Tuesday, intended to create space for a permanent resolution to the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a conflict that Iran's Forensic Authority says has killed more than 3,000 people.
The truce itself came under an extraordinary shadow from the moment of its announcement — reached less than two hours before a deadline US President Donald Trump had repeatedly pushed back, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal or face catastrophic consequences. Trump had warned in stark terms that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."
Bahrain's Defense Force confirmed the interception in an official statement, revealing the scale of the ongoing threat: since Iranian attacks first began on Feb. 28, the kingdom's forces have neutralized a staggering 194 missiles and 515 drones in total. Authorities released no information regarding casualties or structural damage from the latest strikes.
The incident deepens concern over a two-week ceasefire that Iran and the US announced Tuesday, intended to create space for a permanent resolution to the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a conflict that Iran's Forensic Authority says has killed more than 3,000 people.
The truce itself came under an extraordinary shadow from the moment of its announcement — reached less than two hours before a deadline US President Donald Trump had repeatedly pushed back, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal or face catastrophic consequences. Trump had warned in stark terms that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."
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