Aurora Mobile Debuts Modellix: A Unified Gateway For Next-Gen AI Media Generation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services,, athat provides a seamless, standardized bridge to global elite image and video models, transforming fragmented AI capabilities into

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Solving the Fragmentation Crisis in Generative AI

As generative AI adoption continues to accelerate, businesses and developers increasingly rely on multiple model providers to support image generation, video generation, image editing, virtual try-on, and other AI media use cases. However, differences in API structures, parameter formats, invocation mechanisms, and billing models across providers have made integration, operations, and cost management increasingly complex.

Modellix is designed to address these challenges through a unified and simplified model access experience. By standardizing request structures and simplifying complex model parameters, the platform reduces the burden of managing multiple API keys, switching across vendors, and handling nested inputs. In addition, Modellix provides transparent billing, comprehensive call logs, and a stable and secure developer service experience to help users integrate, manage, and scale AI media applications more efficiently.

At launch, Modellix supports a range of AI media models across multiple categories, including:

Elite Image Generation

. Seedream 4.5

. Kling Wan 2.6

. minimax

. qwen

. Imagen 4.0

. Nano Banana



Cinematic Video Generation

. Seedance 1.5 Pro

. Kling Hailuo 02

. minimax t2v

. Veo



Advanced Image Editing & Virtual Try-On

. Qwen Image Edit Plus

. SeedEdit 3.0

. Kolors Try-On V1-5

. AI Try-On Plus

Developer Experience & Workflow Integration

To further streamline developer workflows, Modellix also introduces modellix-cli, its official command-line tool. It enables users to create model tasks and retrieve results directly from the terminal, allowing seamless integration with scripts and AI agents. This makes it easier to automate workflows built on Modellix's asynchronous model APIs.

Why Industry Leaders Choose Modellix:

. Unrivaled Transparency: Say goodbye to“black-box” billing. Modellix provides clear, public pricing for every model, enabling precise budget control and cost prediction.

. Comprehensive Traceability: Detailed logs capture every input, output, and response time, providing a full audit trail for debugging and performance optimization.

. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: Backed by Aurora Mobile's 15+ years of developer service experience and NASDAQ-listed stability, Modellix delivers a secure, compliant, and resilient cloud environment.

. Rapid Expert Support: Dedicated technical assistance via Email and Discord ensures that business workflows remain uninterrupted.

“AI models are evolving at an extraordinary pace, creating significant opportunities while also increasing the complexity of adoption and management,” said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile.“Modellix is designed to make advanced AI media technologies more accessible through a unified, transparent, and efficient platform, allowing developers and enterprises to focus more on innovation and business growth.”

Special Launch Offer

Join the AI revolution today. New users who register at and complete a brief survey can receive between $10 and $30 in bonus credits to jumpstart their evaluation and testing process.

About

Modellix is Aurora Mobile's premier unified platform for AI media generation. It enables developers and enterprises to generate, track, and scale content using world-class models through a single, secure, and transparent API.

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About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ...

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

