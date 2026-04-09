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Tehran Launches Ballistic Missiles and Drones at Qatar, All Intercepted

Tehran Launches Ballistic Missiles and Drones at Qatar, All Intercepted


2026-04-09 05:04:09
(MENAFN) Qatar reported on Wednesday that it had been targeted by seven ballistic missiles and “a number of drones” launched from Iran.

Qatari forces “successfully intercepted and neutralized” all incoming missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on social media.

The strikes occurred shortly after the United States and Iran announced a two-week truce on Tuesday, aimed at creating conditions for a final agreement to end the conflict initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran, which has left thousands dead and wounded.

Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks in response to US-Israeli operations that began on February 28, targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Additionally, it has restricted vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

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