India Cuts Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Domestic Carriers

Dhaka: The Ministry of Civil Aviation of India has announced a reduction in landing and parking charges for domestic carriers by 25 percent for a period of three months amid the global disruptions.

Speaking about the announcement, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said that the primary focus of the government in the aviation sector has been to make flying a more affordable and convenient travel option for passengers, according to Indian media reports published on Wednesday, April 8.

He said that even in the prevailing challenging situation, when global air operations are impacted, the government has ensured that cancellations and rising fuel costs do not severely affect the operations of the country's domestic carriers.

Naidu noted that this step is part of the ministry's overall effort to keep the aviation sector stable during this volatile period, ensuring ease of flying for passengers.

The minister informed that the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has been directed to reduce landing and parking charges by 25 percent from the prevailing tariff at all major airports under its purview. He said that the Airport Authority of India has also been directed in this regard.

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