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Panasonic strengthens professional display portfolio with new SQ3 Series and expanded MEVIX visual solutions strategy
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) WIESBADEN, Germany – [8th April 2026] Panasonic Projector & Display has strengthened its professional MEVIX display portfolio with the introduction of the SQ3 Series of 4K LCD displays, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a complete and future-ready ecosystem of visual solutions. All sizes available from Q2 2026, the new range has been designed to support a wide range of always-on applications with high-visibility 4K performance and reliable 24/7 operation.
The introduction of the SQ3 Series forms part of Panasonic’s broader strategy to strengthen and expand its professional MEVIX display offering across both Projection and LED technologies. By continuously refreshing its line-up, the company is enabling customers to deploy scalable, fit-for-purpose visual solutions that meet the diverse demands of modern workplaces and public environments across the full vertical market spectrum.
In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, organisations demand display solutions that are not only visually impactful but also dependable and easy to integrate. The SQ3 Series addresses these requirements with a balance of performance, flexibility and operational reliability - making it well suited to applications where consistent, around-the-clock operation is essential.
Featuring 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, the SQ3 Series delivers clear and detailed image reproduction for everything from digital signage content to meeting room presentations and monitoring feeds. Support for 4K/60p signals ensures smooth, high-quality video playback, while a 25% haze anti-glare treatment reduces reflections in bright environments, maintaining visibility in retail and corporate settings alike.
Available in six different sizes (86, 75, 65, 55, 50, and 43-inch), the SQ3 Series offers optimal flexibility to fit a wide range of spaces, from expansive retail displays and corporate boardrooms to university classrooms and hallways, and even security monitoring rooms. On larger sized SQ3 displays designed for expansive viewing areas (65-inch and above), Advanced Super Dimensional Switch (ADS) panels ensure a wide viewing angle, with consistent colour and brightness across a range of viewing positions. Vertical Alignment (VA) panel technology is utilized in 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch models.
Installation flexibility is further enhanced by tilt capability of up to 20 degrees forward and backward, supporting a wider range of mounting positions. To assist operation costs, a built-in signal-detection function automatically switches the display on or off based on input activity, helping to minimise unnecessary power usage across always-on environments.
To simplify integration into existing AV environments, the SQ3 Series is equipped with three HDMI™ inputs and HDMI™ CEC functionality for seamless device control. HDCP 2.2 is supported on all three inputs. Additional features such as signal-based power management and compatibility with RS-232C and PJLink™ enable efficient remote management and reduced operational workload, making the displays suitable for centrally controlled deployments.
Hartmut Kulessa, Head of Marketing at Panasonic Projector and Display EMEA, commented: “The introduction of the SQ3 Series reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our professional display portfolio in line with real-world customer needs. While this range is focused on delivering reliable, high-quality performance for everyday applications, it also plays an important role within our broader strategy to provide a complete and scalable ecosystem across display technologies. As customer requirements continue to evolve, we remain focused on expanding our offering with new innovations - including upcoming touch-enabled displays - to ensure we can support a wide range of professional environments both now and in the future.”
The introduction of the SQ3 Series forms part of Panasonic’s broader strategy to strengthen and expand its professional MEVIX display offering across both Projection and LED technologies. By continuously refreshing its line-up, the company is enabling customers to deploy scalable, fit-for-purpose visual solutions that meet the diverse demands of modern workplaces and public environments across the full vertical market spectrum.
In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, organisations demand display solutions that are not only visually impactful but also dependable and easy to integrate. The SQ3 Series addresses these requirements with a balance of performance, flexibility and operational reliability - making it well suited to applications where consistent, around-the-clock operation is essential.
Featuring 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, the SQ3 Series delivers clear and detailed image reproduction for everything from digital signage content to meeting room presentations and monitoring feeds. Support for 4K/60p signals ensures smooth, high-quality video playback, while a 25% haze anti-glare treatment reduces reflections in bright environments, maintaining visibility in retail and corporate settings alike.
Available in six different sizes (86, 75, 65, 55, 50, and 43-inch), the SQ3 Series offers optimal flexibility to fit a wide range of spaces, from expansive retail displays and corporate boardrooms to university classrooms and hallways, and even security monitoring rooms. On larger sized SQ3 displays designed for expansive viewing areas (65-inch and above), Advanced Super Dimensional Switch (ADS) panels ensure a wide viewing angle, with consistent colour and brightness across a range of viewing positions. Vertical Alignment (VA) panel technology is utilized in 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch models.
Installation flexibility is further enhanced by tilt capability of up to 20 degrees forward and backward, supporting a wider range of mounting positions. To assist operation costs, a built-in signal-detection function automatically switches the display on or off based on input activity, helping to minimise unnecessary power usage across always-on environments.
To simplify integration into existing AV environments, the SQ3 Series is equipped with three HDMI™ inputs and HDMI™ CEC functionality for seamless device control. HDCP 2.2 is supported on all three inputs. Additional features such as signal-based power management and compatibility with RS-232C and PJLink™ enable efficient remote management and reduced operational workload, making the displays suitable for centrally controlled deployments.
Hartmut Kulessa, Head of Marketing at Panasonic Projector and Display EMEA, commented: “The introduction of the SQ3 Series reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our professional display portfolio in line with real-world customer needs. While this range is focused on delivering reliable, high-quality performance for everyday applications, it also plays an important role within our broader strategy to provide a complete and scalable ecosystem across display technologies. As customer requirements continue to evolve, we remain focused on expanding our offering with new innovations - including upcoming touch-enabled displays - to ensure we can support a wide range of professional environments both now and in the future.”
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