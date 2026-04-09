Revtech Named Exclusive Canadian Integrator For Motofil Robotic Welding Systems

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Revtech Systems, a provider of robotic integration and automation solutions in Québec, has agreed a strategic partnership with Motofil as its exclusive partner in Canada.

This collaboration marks a“significant milestone” in Revtech's mission to transform manufacturing operations and deliver world-class automation solutions to Canadian industry.

Through this partnership, Revtech will integrate and deploy turnkey robotic welding solutions from Motofil, including a full range of pre-engineered robotic welding systems designed to accelerate automation adoption across Canadian manufacturing.

This collaboration also leverages Motofil's extensive expertise in delivering large-scale robotic welding projects for heavy industries such as wind energy, structural steel, and industrial manufacturing.

Combined with Revtech's engineering capabilities and local support, this partnership will enable Canadian manufacturers to adopt advanced automation solutions, strengthening their global competitiveness and accelerating their transition toward high-performance production environments.

Specializing in robotics, automation, and advanced technology integration, Revtech supports both small and large manufacturing companies in their digital transformation.

By combining robotics, machine vision, data intelligence, and software engineering, the company enhances both the performance and sustainability of Canada's manufacturing sector.

This partnership brings together Motofil's global engineering expertise with Revtech's local integration and support capabilities, offering Canadian manufacturers a powerful and accessible path to automation.