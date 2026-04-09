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Trump Signals Shift Toward Iran Cooperation After “Regime Change”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Washington would move toward direct engagement with Tehran following what he characterized as a transformative political shift inside Iran, marking a striking policy pivot despite unresolved tensions between the two nations.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!"
The president outlined sweeping nuclear restrictions as part of the emerging framework. "There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B 2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack," he added.
Trump further signaled economic concessions were advancing, stating: "We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to."
He issued a sharp warning to any nation continuing to arm Tehran, declaring: "A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!"
The announcements follow Trump's Tuesday declaration that he had agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks" — a statement delivered fewer than two hours before his own deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the annihilation of what he called "a whole civilization."
The crisis was set in motion on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran, leaving more than 1,340 people dead — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing American military installations.
Tehran had also moved to choke off maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping artery, though it has since agreed to restore access as a condition of the ceasefire arrangement.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!"
The president outlined sweeping nuclear restrictions as part of the emerging framework. "There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B 2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack," he added.
Trump further signaled economic concessions were advancing, stating: "We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to."
He issued a sharp warning to any nation continuing to arm Tehran, declaring: "A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!"
The announcements follow Trump's Tuesday declaration that he had agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks" — a statement delivered fewer than two hours before his own deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the annihilation of what he called "a whole civilization."
The crisis was set in motion on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran, leaving more than 1,340 people dead — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing American military installations.
Tehran had also moved to choke off maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping artery, though it has since agreed to restore access as a condition of the ceasefire arrangement.
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