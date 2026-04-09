Spain To Reopen Embassy In Iran: Spanish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid, Spain: Spain will reopen its embassy in Iran, which was closed in March due to the war, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday, following the truce reached between the United States and Iran.

"I have given instructions to our ambassador in Tehran to return, to resume his post and reopen the Spanish embassy in Tehran, and for us to contribute through all the means available to us, including from Iran's own capital, to efforts for peace," he told reporters in Madrid.